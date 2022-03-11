Just In
- 4 hrs ago Amazon OnePlus Flagship Days Sale: Best Discount Offers On OnePlus Smartphones
- 14 hrs ago MUX Switch On Gaming Laptop Explained
- 15 hrs ago Apple Silicon M1 Ultra Is Our First Glimpse At Future Computing
- 16 hrs ago Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Launched With Android 11, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC; Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: KSCA allows full crowd for Pink Ball Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium
- News Power shutdown in Chennai: Check which areas will have no electricity
- Lifestyle Expert-Approved Ayurvedic Herbs For Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease
- Movies Deepika Padukone Recalls Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan; 'I Was Almost In A Daze'
- Finance Top Stock Picks By HDFC Securities From FMCG Sector
- Automobiles Kia Carens Records 50,000 Bookings: Top End Model In Demand
- Education CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Anytime Soon, Here's How To Download Class 10, 12 Result
- Travel Best Hill Stations In India You Must Visit in Summer
Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz Answers: Win Free Fire TV Stick
The online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. It is the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a free Fire TV Stick as the prize. Notably, it is the streaming device that was launched by Amazon.
As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live now involves questions based on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. All these questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. There will be five winners and each winner will get a free Fire TV Stick as the prize.
The winners will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly. Notably, the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz is live from March 10 to March 22 on the Amazon app. The winner announcement for the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest will be made on April 2, 2022.
Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz Answers
Check out the questions and the correct answers to the questions of the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest from here. As usual, it is important to answer these questions within five seconds for each question and provide the correct answer. Only then, you will be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances.
Question 1: Which of these are Fire TV Stick features?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: What type of content can one enjoy using the Live TV feature on Fire TV Stick?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: With in-built Alexa, which of the following actions can perform using voice commands?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: Fire TV Stick is India's No.1 Streaming Stick brand?
Answer: True
That's it! These are the correct answers for the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest. Notably, this quiz joins other Amazon quiz contests under the Funzone section including Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz, Amazon World Consumer Rights Day Quiz, Amazon Smartphones Edition Quiz Spin, and Win contest, and others.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999