Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz Answers: Win Free Fire TV Stick News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. It is the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest. The winner of this quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a free Fire TV Stick as the prize. Notably, it is the streaming device that was launched by Amazon.

As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live now involves questions based on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. All these questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. There will be five winners and each winner will get a free Fire TV Stick as the prize.

The winners will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly. Notably, the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz is live from March 10 to March 22 on the Amazon app. The winner announcement for the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest will be made on April 2, 2022.

Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz Answers

Check out the questions and the correct answers to the questions of the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest from here. As usual, it is important to answer these questions within five seconds for each question and provide the correct answer. Only then, you will be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances.

Question 1: Which of these are Fire TV Stick features?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: What type of content can one enjoy using the Live TV feature on Fire TV Stick?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: With in-built Alexa, which of the following actions can perform using voice commands?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Fire TV Stick is India's No.1 Streaming Stick brand?

Answer: True

That's it! These are the correct answers for the Amazon Fire Up Your TV Quiz contest. Notably, this quiz joins other Amazon quiz contests under the Funzone section including Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz, Amazon World Consumer Rights Day Quiz, Amazon Smartphones Edition Quiz Spin, and Win contest, and others.

Best Mobiles in India