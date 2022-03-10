Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win OnePlus Nord 2 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Smartphones Edition Spin and Win quiz contest. In this quiz, one winner will be chosen and given the OnePlus Nord 2. As usual, this quiz contest under the Funzone section has been hosted alongside other quiz contests that are live.

Besides the OnePlus Nord 2, the Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win quiz lets users also win other prizes such as Realme Narzo 50 and up to Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. This can be used to buy products on Amazon India or make bill payments.

The Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon The Really Tough Mobile (Insider) Quiz, Amazon Digital Payments Awareness Week Quiz, and others that are available under the Funzone section.

Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held from March 10, 2022 to March 23, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before May 31, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win Quiz provides for participants.

1 winner will get the OnePlus Nord 2 based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get the Realme Narzo 50 based on lucky draw.

6 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

40 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

40 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Best Mobiles in India