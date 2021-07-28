Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 75,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As Friendship Day (August 1) is approaching soon, the online retailer Amazon is hosting another new quiz for its users to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz contest is live under the Funzone section of the app and not the website, similar to other previous quiz contests we have seen.

Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz Details

The Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz went live today, July 28 and will let you participate until August 11. The winners will be announced on August 12 and there are chances of winning up to Rs. 75,000 in this quiz contest. Notably, it is a spin and win contest that asks users one question that has to be answered correctly.

Below are the prizes you can win as a part of the Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz contest.

One winner can get the maximum prize of Rs. 75,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

One winner can win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize.

Two winners can win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000.

As many as 20 winners can get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Also, 100 winners can win Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz Answer

Basically, when you participate in this quiz contest by clicking on the banner of the quiz under the Funzone section, you will be taken to the spin wheel that will give you various options as mentioned above - Rs. 75,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, Rs. 500, Rs. 100 and better luck next time. Once you spin, you will be asked to answer a question as follows. If you answer correctly, then you will be taken for a lucky draw that will make you eligible to win the prize.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

Notably, you can check the winners list on August 12. If your name is in the winners list, then your prize will be delivered to you by August 22. So, why wait? Head on to the Amazon app and participate in the Amazon Friendship Day Spin and Win Quiz.

