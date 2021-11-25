How To Win Samsung Galaxy Note 20 From Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon festive season sale just got over and it is hosting the Fab Phones Fest sale that provides a 40 percent discount for the buyers of smartphones. Now, the company retailer has hosted a new quiz contest - Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz November Carnival. This quiz is live from today and lets participants win attractive prizes. Check out the details of the same below.

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz For November Carnival

The Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz November Carnival is live from 12 AM on November 25 to 11:59 PM on December 24. Having said that, this quiz will be hosted for 30 days. There will be five winners and the maximum pricing will be a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone. The winners of the contest will be declared on January 1, 2022.

You can participate in the Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz For November Carnival by searching for Funzone in the mobile app. Once you enter the Fuzone section, scroll down to find the quiz under the "Games in focus" section. Click on the banner for Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz For November Carnival.

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz Answers For November Carnival

As usual, you need to answer the questions asked in the quiz contest correctly to make sure you enter the lucky draw. If you make your way to the lucky draw, then you can win some attractive prizes as mentioned above. Check out the question and the correct answer to it from here.

Question: Which Nobel Prize winner was born in November?

Answer: Marie Curie

Do keep in mind that if you win the contest, then Amazon will send an email or SMS to you. If not, you can check out the same by approaching customer care. Confirm that your email ID is not enrolled in any of the affiliate programs hosted by Amazon. You should be an Indian citizen and the company will verify the proof of the same. It will verify the phone number and email ID associated with your account as well.

Moreover, it is important to be above 18 years of age to play this quiz contest and win the prize. If not, you will be disqualified. If you win, then you need to submit any of your government ID proofs.

