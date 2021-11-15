Win Rs. 15,000 From Amazon Via Funzone Puzzle Quiz Contest News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has updated the Funzone section with yet another quiz contest for its participants - the Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz contest. It is a picture quiz contest that lets users win a cash prize of Rs. 15,000 that will be credited as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, this quiz contest comes soon after the Amazon Special Edition Quiz contest that went live on the app earlier this week.

Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz Answers

The Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz contest is already live from November 13 at 12 AM and will be hosted until November 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM. The winner will be announced on December 11, 2021. Notably, there will be only one winner in this contest. This quiz contest Amazon Cricket Edition Pictionary Quiz Funzone Puzzle is a new contest for the users to win Rs. 15,000. Below are the answers to the picture quiz on Amazon.

Question 1: Solve this puzzle

Answer: Image 1

Question 2: Solve this puzzle

Answer: Image 4

Question 3: Solve this puzzle

Answer: Image 3

Question 4: Solve this puzzle

Answer: Image 2

Question 5: Solve this puzzle

Answer: Image 4

How To Play Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz contest, you need to download the Amazon app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the app, make sure to sign in to the app with your existing details or create an account. Now, head on to the Funzone section by scrolling through the homepage of the app or searching for it. Under the Funzone section, you will be able to check out the quiz under the Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz banner.

On providing the correct answer to all the picture puzzles asked under the Amazon Funzone Puzzle Quiz, you will be eligible to enter the lucky draw. While there could be many users who answer these questions correctly, only one of them will be chosen to get a chance to win Rs. 15,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. This way, the picture puzzle on the Amazon app's Funzone section is quite similar to the other quiz contests hosted by the online retailer.

