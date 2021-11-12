Win OnePlus 9 Pro From Amazon By Answering These Questions Correctly News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has updated the Funzone section with yet another quiz contest for its participants - the Amazon Special Edition Quiz contest. It is a spin and win quiz that lets users win a slew of OnePlus goodies including the OnePlus 9 Pro. Notably, this quiz contest comes soon after the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man 5G quiz contest that went live on the app earlier this week.

How To Play Amazon Special Edition Quiz Content

The Amazon Special Edition Quiz is already live from November 12 at 12 AM and will be hosted until November 25, 2021 at 11:59 PM. The prize will vary depending on the option you choose in the spinning wheel. Below are the options that you will get and the corresponding prizes you will be able to win based on a lucky draw.

1 winner will get OnePlus 9 Pro

1 winner will get OnePlus Nord CE 5G

1 winner will get OnePlus LED TV

1 winner will get OnePlus Watch

1 winner will get OnePlus Buds Pro

Similar to the spin and win contests, there will be only one question under the Amazon Special Edition Quiz. If you answer this question correctly, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw. The question and its correct answer are as follows.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

Once you spin the wheel and get any of the options mentioned above apart from 'Better luck next time', you will be able to participate in the contest by answering the question listed above. If you answer correctly, then you will get a chance to win the prize via lucky draw.

To participate in the Amazon Special Edition Quiz contest, you need to download the Amazon app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you download the app, make sure to sign in to the app with your existing details or create an account. Now, head on to the Funzone section by scrolling through the homepage of the app or searching for it. Under the Funzone section, you will be able to check out the quiz under the Amazon Special Edition Quiz banner.

