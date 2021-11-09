Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G Quiz Answers: Here’s A Chance To Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil a new limited edition smartphone - the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. On Monday, the company officially confirmed the device that was long-rumored via an official listing on its website. Furthermore, the company spilled the beans on its official pricing as well. However, there is no clarity regarding the launch date of the smartphone.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G Quiz Details

Now, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G Quiz contest. During this contest, three lucky participants can get a chance to win the OnePlus Nord Pac-Man Edition smartphone for free.

Notably, the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G quiz contest is live from November 8, 2021 to November 15, 2021. The winners will be declared on November 30, 2021. As usual, there will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer each question correctly to make sure they are eligible to enter the lucky draw.

It is important to answer each question correctly within five seconds to enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize. Of the many participants who answer the quiz, three winners will be chosen based on the lucky draw to win the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition smartphone for free.

Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G Quiz Answers

Here are the correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man 5G quiz contest.

Question 1: What is the name of the new Special Edition OnePlus Nord 2?

Answer: OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN

Question 2: When was the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in India?

Answer: 22-Jul-21

Question 3: In how many colors is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G available in India?

Answer: 3

Question 4: The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a _____ MP AI Triple Camera

Answer: 50

Question 5: How many smartphones of the OnePlus Nord Series are available in India?

Answer: 2

As usual, this is an Amazon app-based quiz and the contest will be under the Funzone section of the app. So, if you do not have the app, make sure to download and install the app and create an Amazon account to participate in the Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-Man 5G Quiz contest.

