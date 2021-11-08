Just In
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition To Cost Rs. 37,999 In India: Worth The Extra Price?
OnePlus will soon launch the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition in India and Europe. The company is not new to launching limited edition smartphones and with the launch of the Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, it is taking customization to the next level.
According to a report from Android Central, OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will have an exclusive software experience with gamified UI. On top of that, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will also feature custom icons based on retro video games with OxygenOS styling.
As one would expect, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will also come with a pre-loaded PAC-MAN 256 arcade game along with custom static and live wallpapers.
Physically, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will have a new design which "dual film color, material, and finish (CMF)" and incorporates PAC-MAN on the back panel which is also said to have a glow-in-the-dark PAC-MAN maze in the neon finish.
Though earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will use Snapdragon 778 5G SoC. However, Android Centra highlights that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be based on the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor, identical to the regular OnePlus Nord 2.
The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will have the same 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 50MP primary camera. As per the memory, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will only be available in a single trim with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The report also suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will cost Rs. 37,999 in India, which makes it Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone is expected to come with a special package which is likely to include PAC-MAN souvenirs. The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is likely to go on sale in the next few days and should be available via official channels such as Amazon and OnePlus stores.
The OnePlus 2 was a successful launch for the company, and the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is also expected to go on the same line. This is definitely something that will attract retro-gaming enthusiasts, especially the PAC-MAN fans.
