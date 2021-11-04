Just In
- 25 min ago Amazon Happy Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Innovative Portable Speakers For Home Decoration
- 1 hr ago Metaverse Will Not Charge Any Transaction/Platform Fee: Takes A Dig On Apple
- 4 hrs ago JioPhone Next Pre-Booking: How To Pre-Book JioPhone Next On WhatsApp?
- 5 hrs ago Moto A10, A50, A70 Feature Phones Coming Soon To India: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Shares An Adorable Moment Between Jeh And Father Saif Ali Khan
- Sports Ashwin welcomes Rahul Dravid into dressing room: 'Rahul bhai has immense depth of knowledge'
- Automobiles Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charger In The Next 3 Years
- Finance This Private Sector Bank Alters Interest On Savings Account: Now Get Up To 6%
- News Kerala govt stand not to cut taxes criticised by Congress-led UDF and BJP
- Education FTII SRFTI JET 2021: Register Online For FTII SRFTI Joint Entrance Test Before December 2
- Lifestyle Compound That Can Potentially Ease COVID-19 Symptoms Identified
- Travel 10 Best Winter Destinations in Madhya Pradesh
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Teased: Likely To Feature A New Chipset
When we almost thought there will be no new smartphones launching in the next few weeks, the OnePlus has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone. Though it might not be a completely new device, it is expected to make Pac-Man fans happy.
According to the OnePlus Nord official Instagram page, the company has started to tease the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. As the name suggests, this is will be repurposed version of the regular OnePlus Nord 2 with a new chipset.
Several leaks suggest that, unlike the OnePlus Nord 2, which is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC with support for the 5G network.
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Specifications
Except for the processor, the rest of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be identical to the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. Again, as one can anticipate, the device will have a customized back panel with the Pac Man logo at the back, and the device will also have a custom theme centered around Pac Man.
The device will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the display will be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the display is also expected to have a punch hole opening for the selfie camera.
As per the RAM, we expect the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM along with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. As this will be a special edition, the company might not launch the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2.
As per the software experience, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will ship with Android 11 OS with a custom OxygenOS skin on top. The device will also receive an Android 12 OS update in the next few days with design elements from both OxygenOS 12 and ColorOS 12.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,217
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077