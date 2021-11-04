OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Teased: Likely To Feature A New Chipset News oi-Vivek

When we almost thought there will be no new smartphones launching in the next few weeks, the OnePlus has started to tease the launch of a new smartphone. Though it might not be a completely new device, it is expected to make Pac-Man fans happy.

According to the OnePlus Nord official Instagram page, the company has started to tease the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. As the name suggests, this is will be repurposed version of the regular OnePlus Nord 2 with a new chipset.

Several leaks suggest that, unlike the OnePlus Nord 2, which is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC with support for the 5G network.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition Specifications

Except for the processor, the rest of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will be identical to the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition. Again, as one can anticipate, the device will have a customized back panel with the Pac Man logo at the back, and the device will also have a custom theme centered around Pac Man.

The device will have an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the display will be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the display is also expected to have a punch hole opening for the selfie camera.

As per the RAM, we expect the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM along with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. As this will be a special edition, the company might not launch the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2.

As per the software experience, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition will ship with Android 11 OS with a custom OxygenOS skin on top. The device will also receive an Android 12 OS update in the next few days with design elements from both OxygenOS 12 and ColorOS 12.

