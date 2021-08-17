Amazon Galaxy Z Fold3 Z Flip3 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an attempt to promote the new foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the second quiz based on these phones. This is a spin and win quiz contest that lets participants try their luck and win either the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 or up to Rs. 3,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Notably, the online retailer Amazon is already hosting a quiz contest regarding these smartphones that let winners get a Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch as the prize.

Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip 3 5G Spin And Win Quiz Details

As it is a spin and win contest, the prize depends on the segment of the spinning wheel that you choose. Notably, you will not be able to participate in the quiz if you choose the segment that says 'Better luck next time'. The other segments will let you win any of the following prizes if you are chosen in the lucky draw.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 For 1 winner chosen by lucky draw.

Samsung Galaxy Earbuds For 1 winner chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance for 30 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 2,000 as Amazon Pay Balance for 25 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 3,000 As Amazon Pay Balance for 25 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Notably, the Amazon Galaxy Z Fold3 Z Flip3 5G Spin And Win Quiz is live from August 16, 2021 and will go on until August 31, 2021. The participants will be asked to follow the updates on the Amazon Funzone winners section after the quiz contest is over.

Amazon Galaxy Z Fold3 Z Flip3 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answer

To be eligible to win the prize, you need to provide the correct answer to the question asked in the Amazon Galaxy Z Fold3 Z Flip3 5G Spin And Win Quiz contest. Below is the question and the correct answer that will take you to the lucky draw wherein you could be chosen as the winner and get either a Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch or an Amazon Pay Balance of up to Rs. 3,000.

Question: Which Of The Following Features Have Been Introduced For The First Time In Foldable Smartphones?

Answer: All Of These

That's it! You can try your luck and be eligible to win the prize as stated.

