Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy Watch3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung recently unveiled the next-generation flagship foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. While these new smartphones are waiting to be released in India soon, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a quiz contest under the app's Funzone section.

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Details

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 quiz contest debuted on August 13, 2021 at 7 PM. If you answer all questions asked in the quiz contest correctly, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw from where you could be selected as one of the three winners and win a Samsung Galaxy Watch3 as the prize. Do keep in mind that the prize will be delivered on or before October 29, 2021.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Answers

As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz contest, here we have listed the same. You can check out the answers below to enter the lucky draw and be eligible to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch.

Question 1: The new Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 have the best performing processors among foldable smartphones. Which processor is used in Fold3 & Flip 3?

Answer: Snapdragon 888

Question 2: You can take your new Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 anywhere as they are the first water resistant Foldable smartphones. They can stay under fresh water up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. What is the IP rating on Fold 3 & Flip 3?

Answer: IPX8

Question 3: You can fold & unfold your Galaxy foldable smartphones as much as you want. Do you know how many can you fold & unfold them?

Answer: Can be folded over 250 times every day

Question 4: Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 come with most flexible & durable main screen in the foldable Smartphone industry. Which breakthrough technology has allowed Samsung to achieve this?

Answer: Ultra-thin Glass

Question 5: You can enjoy best-in-class & Super smooth scrolling experience with Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 because they have:

Answer: 120 Hz refresh rate

That's it! Try your luck in The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz contest via the Amazon Funzone section.

