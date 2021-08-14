Just In
- 6 min ago Honor Magic 3 Pro+: Flagship Camera Phone That Won’t Make It To India
- 8 hrs ago Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: List of Budget Smartphones Gift Your Sister Under Rs. 10,000 Price Tag
- 12 hrs ago iQOO 8 Geekbench Scores Revealed Ahead Of August 17 Launch; Other Features You Should Know
- 14 hrs ago GTA San Andreas Cheats For PC, Xbox, Android: Everything You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Movies Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Nikhil-Pallak, Shivam-Bhoomika Win Heartbeat Challenge; Nikita And Trevon Cheat
- Finance DoPPW Makes These Important Updates For Pensioners: Check Report
- News Coronavirus: Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine gets approval for phase 2 clinical trial
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: ICC to allow 15 players, 8 officials for participation nations, final list by September 10
- Education CHSE Arts Result 2021 Odisha Live Updates, Check Result Link
- Lifestyle Tulsidas Jayanti 2021: Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Friends
- Automobiles Komaki XGT X5 EV Scooter For The Elderly and Specially-Abled Launched, Up To 80km Range
- Travel Best Places To Visit in Jammu & Kashmir
Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Answers: Win Galaxy Watch3
Samsung recently unveiled the next-generation flagship foldable smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. While these new smartphones are waiting to be released in India soon, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted a quiz contest under the app's Funzone section.
The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Details
The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 quiz contest debuted on August 13, 2021 at 7 PM. If you answer all questions asked in the quiz contest correctly, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw from where you could be selected as one of the three winners and win a Samsung Galaxy Watch3 as the prize. Do keep in mind that the prize will be delivered on or before October 29, 2021.
Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz Answers
As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the quiz contest, here we have listed the same. You can check out the answers below to enter the lucky draw and be eligible to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch.
Question 1: The new Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 have the best performing processors among foldable smartphones. Which processor is used in Fold3 & Flip 3?
Answer: Snapdragon 888
Question 2: You can take your new Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 anywhere as they are the first water resistant Foldable smartphones. They can stay under fresh water up to 1.5m for 30 minutes. What is the IP rating on Fold 3 & Flip 3?
Answer: IPX8
Question 3: You can fold & unfold your Galaxy foldable smartphones as much as you want. Do you know how many can you fold & unfold them?
Answer: Can be folded over 250 times every day
Question 4: Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 come with most flexible & durable main screen in the foldable Smartphone industry. Which breakthrough technology has allowed Samsung to achieve this?
Answer: Ultra-thin Glass
Question 5: You can enjoy best-in-class & Super smooth scrolling experience with Galaxy Fold 3 & Flip 3 because they have:
Answer: 120 Hz refresh rate
That's it! Try your luck in The Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 Quiz contest via the Amazon Funzone section.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751