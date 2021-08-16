ENGLISH

    Amazon Daily Quiz Contest Answers For August 16, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000 Prize

    By
    |

    Amazon hosts daily quiz contests for its users and rewards them in the form of attractive gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance. The online retailer asks simple general knowledge-based questions to those who participate in the quiz contest. As usual, in today's quiz, you will be able to win a prize of Rs. 30,000 that will be credited to your Amazon Pay Balance account.

     

    Amazon Daily Quiz Contest Answers For August 16, 2021

    Today, the Amazon daily quiz contest is already live from 12 AM and will be open for participants till 11:59 PM. If you are interested in winning the prize in the quiz contest for today - August 16, 2021, then you should be able to answer all questions asked in the contest correctly. Also, it is important to provide correct answers to each question in less than five seconds to enter the lucky draw.

    Once you enter the lucky draw, Amazon will randomly pick the winner, notably only one winner in the daily quiz contest. The winner declaration will be made on August 17, 2021 via Amazon's Twitter handle and Funzone section of the app. It is important to adhere to a set of requirements if you want to win the Amazon quiz contest and these are detailed in the terms and conditions in the Funzone section.

    Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 16, 2021

    As you need to answer all questions correctly, here we have listed all questions and answers for the August 16, 2021 Amazon quiz to help you try your luck and win Rs. 30,000 prize.

    Question 1: President Ramnath Kovind Recently Laid The Foundation Stone Of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Cultural Centre In Which Of These Cities?

    Answer: Lucknow

    Question 2: The #Benderaputih (White Flag) Campaign Has Gained Momentum On Social Media In Which Country?

    Answer: Malaysia

    Question 3: Virbhadra Singh, Who Passed Away Recently, Was The Former Chief Minister Of Which Indian State?

     

    Answer: Himachal Pradesh

    Question 4: What Is This Condition Of Differing Eye Colors Known As?

    Answer: Heterochromia

    Question 5: Which Of The Following Cultures Are These Mythical Animals Associated With?

    Answer: Chinese

    These are the correct answers for today's Funzone quiz contest. Do provide these answers quickly and try your luck.

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    To participate in the daily quiz, firstly you need to download the Amazon mobile app. Depending on the smartphone you are using, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.

    To locate the daily quiz, you can either head over to the Home Page -> Menu -> Programs and Features -> Funzone or search for Funzone in the search bar in the Amazon app. Once you scroll down a little, you will see the banner of the Amazon Daily Quiz contest. Just click on the banner to start the quiz.

    As mentioned above, you should provide correct answers if you want to win the prize of Rs. 30,000. If you do not provide the right answer for a single question too, then you will not be able to enter the lucky draw.

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 9:03 [IST]
