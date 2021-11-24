Here's A Chance To Win Asus Gaming Laptop From Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users. One of the games that are available for users is the Amazon Gaming Edition quiz contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win many prizes including an Asus Gaming laptop.

Well, you will get the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) with a 15.6-inch FHD display and a 240Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, this laptop uses an Intel Core i7-11370H and GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics. The gaming laptop features 12GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. It runs Windows 10 Home.

Amazon Gaming Edition Quiz Answers

Notably, the Amazon Gaming Edition Quiz is live from 12 AM on November 15, 2021 to 11:59 PM on November 30, 2021. The winners will be announced in December and their prizes will be delivered by December 20, 2021. The name of the winner will be revealed under the Funzone winners section of the app once the contest ends. Check out the question and the correct answer of the quiz contest from here.

Question 1: What's the "Square root of 4"?

Answer: 2

As usual, there will be a lucky draw for those participants who answer the questions correctly. Given that many users will answer all questions correctly, the winner will be selected via a lucky draw. Notably, you need to make your way to the same to be eligible to get a chance to win the prize. For this, you should keep in mind to answer the question asked a part of the contest in less than five seconds. The winner will get their Asus gaming laptop prize via Amazon courier by the above-mentioned date.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

We already know Amazon quiz is the only available mobile app. To play the quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. You can see the Amazon Electronics Edition Spin & Win quiz banner at the top under ''Top games this season''. You need to click on the banner to enter the game.

