Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,000

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted another new quiz contest under the Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz. This new contest is seen under the 'Games from top brands' section in Amazon Funzone. This quiz follows the recent quizzes hosted by the company on account of the new year.

Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz Details

The Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz is similar to the other regular quizzes hosted by the online retailer and features five questions related to GoVo headphones. On answering these questions correctly, users will be able to win Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz sits alongside other Amazon quizzes in the Funzone section including Amazon Business Extra Savings Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz, Amazon Nerf Quiz, and others.

The Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz went live on December 29, 2021 and will be hosted for 30 days, hints the terms and conditions of the quiz. As per the contest page, it will be hosted until January 29, 2022. Going by the same, 100 fortunate participants will be chosen to win the prize of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The names of the winners will be announced once the contest comes to an end. Also, the winners will get their prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay account on or before February 15, 2022.

Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz Answers

You can get the correct answers to the Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz from here. Do keep in mind that you need to provide the correct answers within five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, winners will be chosen randomly.

Question 1: GoVo brings you premium headphones at affordable prices with top-of-the-line features. Where is GoVo designed?

Answer: London

Question 2: GoVo is launching True Wireless earbuds, Bluetooth neckband and wired earphones.

Answer: TRUE

Question 3:Which of the following state of India was GoVo born in?

Answer: Bengaluru

Question 4: What is the name of GoVo's new Bluetooth neckband?

Answer: GOKIXX Bluetooth Earphones

Question 5: As per the video, GoVo.

Answer: All of the above

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Here, you will get the GoVo Headphones Quiz under the Games from top brands section.

In order to participate in this quiz, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz.

