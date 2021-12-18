Just In
Amazon Nerf Quiz Answers: Win 50% Discount
Amazon has added another new quiz contest for its users - the Amazon Nerf Quiz. This is one of the latest quizzes among many new options added to the app's Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest is targeted at young people and it is available under Funzone's 'Game on top brands' section.
As usual, the Amazon Nerf Quiz contest comprises a set of five questions. On answering all these questions correctly, users will be taken to the lucky draw. From the lucky draw, Amazon will randomly pick five winners. These winners of the Amazon Nerf Quiz contest will get 50% off on the Nerf products listed by the online retailer. Remember that you need to answer these questions in as quickly as five seconds for each to enter the lucky draw.
Amazon Nerf Quiz Answers
Here, we have listed the Amazon Nerf Quiz answers so that you can go through these and answer the questions asked in the quiz contest correctly within a short span of time.
Question 1: Which of the below ones is not a variant of Nerf Alpha Strike Blasters?
Answer: Panther
Question 2: Playing with Nerf Mega Blasters is fun because...
Answer: All of the above
Question 3: Which Nerf Ultra Blaster has a optical Scope for improved accuracy?
Answer: Ultra Pharoah
Question 4: Which of the below Nerf Rival Blaster comes with a specially designed Reactive Moving Target?
Answer: Nerf Rival Saturn
Question 5: Which Nerf blasters are inspired by a popular game?
Answer: Fortnite
Notably, the Amazon Nerf Quiz contest is hosted from December 14 to December 24. Similar to the other Amazon quiz contests, this one is also exclusive to the Amazon app and not its website. Participants can check for the winners on January 1, 2022 via the Funzone winners section.
Amazon India will send notifications to the winners of the Amazon Nerf Quiz contest. If you cannot find your name, you can contact customer service support. Do make sure you keep an ID proof ready to confirm that you are at least 18 years of age. Also, you should not be an Amazon employee or an immediate family member.
