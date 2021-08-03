Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot Quiz Answer News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale just got concluded last week. Now, the company announced yet another sale - the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. This sale will be held from August 5 to August 9. Undoubtedly, there will be attractive discounts and offers during this sale.

In the meantime, Amazon has hosted two new quiz contests for its users to commemorate this sale. These are the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Spin and Win Quiz and Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot Quiz. The Jackpot quiz that is being hosted is meant for the promotion of the upcoming sale.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot Quiz joins the other existing quiz contests including Amazon Olympics Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz, Amazon Friendship Day Jackpot Quiz, Amazon Special Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz and others in the Funzone section. As usual, the winners of this quiz will also be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw once the quiz concludes.

You can participate in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot quiz by searching for Funzone in the mobile app. Once you enter the Fuzone section, scroll down to find the quiz under the "Games in focus" section. Click on the banner for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Funzone Jackpot Quiz. Now, you can click on this link to directly go to that page.

This quiz is live from August 2 to August 10. The winners will be announced on August 11. To enter the lucky draw, you need to answer one question.

Question: The Great Freedom Festival, where you can get amazing discounts on your favorite brands on Amazon starts from ______?

Answer: 5th August 2021

If you are chosen in the lucky draw, then you will be able to win up to Rs. 20,000 prize. Notably, this is the first prize and only one winner is eligible for it. The second prize will be for one winner and it is for Rs. 10,000, third prize is for Rs. 5,000 for 2 winners, fourth prize will be for 5 winners for Rs. 1,000 and fifth prize is for Rs. 50 for 100 winners. All these prizes will be available in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

