Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It is time to talk about Olympics as the tournament has already begun and is going on in Tokyo. After many quizzes related to the recently concluded Prime Day 2021 sale, Amazon India is now hosting another quiz that is related to the Olympics. As usual, you can participate in this quiz under the Funzone section.

Given that it is related to the ongoing tournament, the Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz contest tests your knowledge about the Olympics, the participants from India and their achievements. You will be asked a set of five questions about these to make you eligible to win the prize.

Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz Details

The Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz contest debuted on July 28 at 12 AM and will go on until August 10 at 11:59 PM. Amazon will declare five winners after the contest and the prize of Rs. 5,000 each will be delivered to the winners in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on or before August 20.

Once you answer all five questions asked under the Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz contest correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw. But you should make sure to answer the questions in less than five seconds each to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, five winners will be chosen on a random basis and given the prize of Rs. 5,000 each.

Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz Answers

As you need to provide correct answers to all the questions asked in the Amazon Olympics Edition Quiz, here we have listed the questions and answers for you to refer and answer quickly. This will increase your winning chances.

Question 1: Guess this women weightlifter who recently won Silver medal in Tokyo Olympics

Answer: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Question 2: Who is the first Indian Fencing player to win a match at Olympics?

Answer: Bhavani Devi

Question 3: When were the first recorded Olympics held?

Answer: 776 BC

Question 4: Which Indian women Gymnast is going to represent India in Tokyo Olympics?

Answer: Pranati Nayak

Question 5: Which among the following sports made its debut at Olympics 2020?

Answer: Karate

That's it! Try your luck now.

