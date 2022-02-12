Amazon Hug Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus 9RT Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting a slew of special quiz contests on account of the Valentine's Day celebrations. Already, it hosted the Valentine's Day Edition Quiz contest to celebrate the occasion. Now, the online retailer has come up with the Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz contest.

The Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz is the latest one to be added to the app's Funzone section. This quiz contest selects 14 winners on the whole and gives them varying prizes. One of the winners will get a OnePlus 9RT smartphone as the prize based on a lucky draw.

Notably, the Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz joins other ongoing quiz contests under the Funzone section on account of Valentine's Day including the Amazon Rose Day Spin and Win quiz, Amazon Chocolate Day quiz, and other regular gadget-related quiz contests.

Amazon Hug Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers

Similar to the other regular quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. The winner will be selected based on the lucky draw and only those who answer all the questions correctly within five seconds for each question will be able to enter the lucky draw. You can check out the quiz contest question and answer from here to be eligible to win the prize. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz are as follows.

Q: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The prizes that users can win are as follows and winners will be chosen based on lucky draw.

OnePlus 9RT (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (3 winners)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)

Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz contest joins the daily quiz under the Funzone section. Notably, the contest is available only today - February 12, 2022 and the winner will be announced later this month. The spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to Amazon Hug Day Spin and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

