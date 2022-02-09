Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 50,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting a slew of special quiz contests on account of the Valentine's Day celebrations. Already, it hosted the Valentine's Day Edition Quiz contest to celebrate the occasion. Now, the online retailer has come up with the Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz contest.

The Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz is the latest one to be added to the app's Funzone section. This quiz contest selects one winner and gives Rs. 50,000 as the prize. This quiz contest follows the Valentine's Day Edition quiz and Rose Day quiz contests.

Notably, the Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz joins other ongoing quiz contests under the Funzone section including Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz, Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz, Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz, and others.

Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz Answers

Similar to the other regular quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. The winner will be selected based on the lucky draw and only those who answer all the questions correctly within five seconds for each question will be able to enter the lucky draw. You can check out the quiz contest question and answer from here to be eligible to win the prize. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz are as follows.

Question 1: World Chocolate Day is celebrated on 7th July, to observe which of these events?

Answer: Introduction of chocolate to Europe

Question 2: Which of these civilizations used cocoa beans as currency?

Answer: Mayan

Question 3: The famous Cadbury ad campaign 'Asli swaad zindagi ka' which came to prominence in 1993-94 featured a jingle sung by whom?

Answer: Shankar Mahadevan

Question 4: In 2013, which country issued over 5,00,000 postage stamps with the smell of cocoa and covered in a varnish to look like chocolate?

Answer: Belgium

Question 5: In which country in Europe was chocolate introduced first?

Answer: Spain

Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz contest joins the daily quiz under the Funzone section. As it is a regular contest, there will be a set of five questions in this quiz contest and one of the participants will be announced as the winner after the quiz is over. Notably, the contest is available only today - February 9, 2022 and the winner will be announced on February 20, 2022.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to Amazon Chocolate Day Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

