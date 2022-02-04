Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz Answers Win Rs. 500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After hosting a slew of quiz contests and offering gadgets such as smartphones as prizes, Amazon India is now hosting the Tecno Pova 5G Quiz. This quiz contest is live on the e-commerce portal's app. As a result, all the questions asked in this quiz contest are based on the features and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

The Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz contest is now live on the Amazon app and users can participate in it from February 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022. Notably, the Tecno Pova 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in the country sometime soon and the quiz contest coincides with the same.

Today, Amazon India will declare the winners after the contest and each of these winners will get Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance. The winner announcement will be made in early March. Without further ado, here is the list of all the questions and answers that you need to know to participate in the Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz. As usual, you can find this quiz along with the rest under the Funzone section.

Amazon Tecno Pova 5G Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to answer the questions correctly, we have listed the questions and correct answers so that you can try your luck at winning the prize in this quiz content. Check out the answers below and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 500.

Question 1: What is the RAM capacity of POVA 5G?

Answer: 8GB + 3GB (virtual)

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of POVA 5G?

Answer: 6000mAh

Question 3: What is the processor in POVA 5G?

Answer: Dimensity 900

Question 4: What is the camera setup on the POVA 5G?

Answer: 50MP AI Triple

Question 5: What is the storage capacity of POVA 5G?

Answer: 128GB

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds as a workaround to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section.

You must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz. The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest are similar to the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon.

