Amazon Daily Spin And Win Quiz Answers For February 2, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 1,00,000

Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This daily contest lets participants win rewards that are worth up to Rs. 1,00,000 on a daily basis. This contest joins the everyday quiz contest that has been hosted for a long time by the online retailer.

The Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon Pay Travel Spin and Win contest, Amazon Olympic Edition Spin and Win contest, and more. Notably, there are multiple rewards that you can win during this contest and here we detail you about the same. Let's check out more details regarding the Spin and Win quiz contests from here.

Amazon Daily Spin And Win Quiz Answers And Prizes

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon Daily Spin and Win Quiz answer for February 2, 2022 are as follows.

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 4

Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest joins the daily quiz under the Funzone section, which comprises five questions. This one with a spinning wheel will announce the name of winners the next day. As per the contest page, the winners will get their rewards on or before the end of this month.

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

10 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

100 winner will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon Daily Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

