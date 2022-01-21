Amazon International Day Of Education Quiz Answer: Win Kindle Oasis & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon International Day Of Education quiz contest is now giving consumers a chance to win the Kindle Oasis and Amazon Pay balance. The latest contest is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until Feb 3. It is a spin and win contest, so consumers will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly.

The wrong answer will eliminate the participants from the race to win the prize pool. Here's everything regarding the Amazon International Day Of Education quiz that will help you to win the Kindle Oasis.

Amazon International Day Of Education Quiz: How To Find

First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. You can see the Amazon International Day Of Education Quiz under the 'New games this week' section and click on the banner to start the game. Now, you can only claim that prize by answering one question on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

Question: When does the world celebrate The International Day of Education?

Answer: 24th January

Amazon International Day Of Education Quiz: Prize And How To Get It

The Amazon International Day Of Education quiz prize has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Kindle Oasis (1 Winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Rs. 100 Amazon Pay balance (100 winners)

Moreover, the winner of this game will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. One can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Feb 4, 2022. Besides, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS/Email.

You also must know if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID) to participate.

