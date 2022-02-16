Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon iQOO 9 series 5G Spin and Win quiz contest is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This contest lets participants win rewards that are worth up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. This contest joins the other gadget-related quiz contests that have been hosted by the online retailer.

The Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Spin and Win quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Quiz, Amazon Redmi Note 11 Quiz, Amazon Samsung Tab S8 quiz and more. Notably, there are multiple rewards that you can win during this contest and here we detail you about the same. Let's check out more details regarding the Spin and Win quiz contests from here.

Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers And Prizes

As the other spin and win quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users only one question. On providing the correct answer to the same, the prizes to be won by users will be decided. The question and its correct answer for the Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Daily Spin and Win Quiz answer are as follows.

Question: India's most advanced flagship "iQOO 9 series" comes with which processor?

Answer: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Processor

As it is a spin and win contest, it will come with a spinning wheel will announce the name of winners after the contest period. As per the contest page, the contest will be live from February 11, 2022 to March 2, 2022. The winner will be announced on March 19, 2022 and there will be five prizes.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen. Keep in mind that to win the prize only if you get the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance option on the spinning wheel to be able to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the prize.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. You can keep a check on the Funzone winners section after the contest period to know if you have won the contest. Also, Amazon will contact you via email or SMS.

