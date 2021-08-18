Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Answers For August 18, 2021: Win Up To Rs. 75,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India, a household name when it comes to online shopping hosts daily quiz contests and seasonal quizzes for its users to win attractive prizes. These can be either gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. As usual, the online retailer Amazon is hosting the Jackpot Wednesdays quiz contest today, August 18, 2021.

Similar to the other Jackpot Wednesdays quiz contests held previously, you will be able to participate in today's quiz from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today. To be eligible to participate in this quiz, you should sign in to your Amazon account or create one. Notably, you can participate in this quiz only via the app and not the website.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz Details

There will be only one question in the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz contest. You need to provide the correct answer to this question to be eligible to enter the lucky draw.

Question: How many sides does a pentagon have?

Answer: 5

Having given the question, answer this to be eligible to win the following prizes via the random lucky draw. Notably, one winner will be eligible to win Rs. 75,000 jackpot as Amazon Pay Balance, two winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance, Rs. 1,000 will be rewarded to 10 lucky winners and 20 lucky participants will get Rs. 500 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. Also, there will be an exclusive coupon that will be rewarded as the fifth prize.

The Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz within the Amazon app for Android and iOS sits alongside the Car and Bike Protection Quiz, Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz, Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz, Amazon OPPO Band Quiz and others.

As you might already know, the winners will be declared based on a lucky draw as many participants might provide correct answer to the question asked in the quiz contest. The winners will be declared once the contest gets over and they need to submit their ID proof to claim their prizes. Having said that you can win up to Rs. 75,000 via the Amazon Wednesdays Jackpot Quiz, you can get more details from here.

