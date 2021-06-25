Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Win Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Funzone is a dedicated spot for several rewards and other prizes. Amazon users simply need to head over to the Funzone on the app to explore several quizzes, standing a chance to win several goodies. The Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz is one such game, where one winner can even win Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz Explained

The Carnival Edition Amazon Quiz is one of the easiest and fun ways to get Amazon Pay balance for free. Going into the details, the June Carnival Edition Pictionary Quiz is part of the ongoing quizzes on the popular e-commerce platform. As the name suggests, the Pictionary quiz will require participants to guess who the person/subject is.

Carnival Edition Amazon Quiz Answers For Pictionary

Question 1: Name this actor, who is famous for his role in "The Big Bang Theory"

Answer: Jim Parsons

Question 2: American former stockbroker and now Author who is also famously known as "The Wolf of Wallstreet"

Answer: Jordan Belfort

Question 3: Indian mathematician who was known as "The man who knew the infinity"

Answer: Srinivasa Ramanujan

Question 4: First woman of Indian origin to go to space

Answer: Kalpana Chawla

Question 5: Indian ornithologist and naturalist. He is referred to as the "Birdman of India"

Answer: Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali

Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz: How To Play

Playing the Amazon June Carnival Pictionary Quiz is quite easy. There are a couple of steps to be followed, which are mentioned below:

Step 1: Download the Amazon app from either Google Play or the App Store.

Step 2: Next, you will need an Amazon account to log in. If you don't have one, you can create a new account.

Step 3: Once done, open the Amazon app on your smartphone > scroll down to the Funzone section > Select Guess Who Quiz.

This will open the quiz and give you a chance to win Rs. 1,00,000 Amazon Pay balance. Of course, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to win the reward. If you're declared the winner, Amazon will validate your identity and notify you about the rewards. Now isn't this a fun and easy way to claim Amazon Pay rewards?

