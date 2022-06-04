ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Lenovo Laptop & More

    By
    |

    Amazon has announced June Edition spin and win contest, which is giving chance users to win Lenovo laptop and Amazon Pay balance. The contest is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until June 30, 2022. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer one question correctly.

     
    Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Lenovo Laptop

    A wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and you'll be eligible to claim one prize. Check here how to play the Amazon June Edition spin & win quiz to win the Lenovo laptop.

    Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

    First, ppen your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest. You can find the Amazon June Edition spin and win Lenovo laptop at the top of the page. Now, click on the banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

    Question: What day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June?

    Answer: Father's Day

    Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

    Like other spin and win contests, the Amazon June Edition spin and win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

    • Lenovo Laptop (1 winner)
    • Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
    • Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winner)
    • Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)
    • Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (100 winners)
     

    Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. And the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on July 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 31, 2022.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X