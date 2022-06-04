Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Lenovo Laptop & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced June Edition spin and win contest, which is giving chance users to win Lenovo laptop and Amazon Pay balance. The contest is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until June 30, 2022. To enter the prize pool, you need to answer one question correctly.

A wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and you'll be eligible to claim one prize. Check here how to play the Amazon June Edition spin & win quiz to win the Lenovo laptop.

Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play

First, ppen your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest. You can find the Amazon June Edition spin and win Lenovo laptop at the top of the page. Now, click on the banner to start the game. You will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.

Question: What day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June?

Answer: Father's Day

Amazon June Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

Like other spin and win contests, the Amazon June Edition spin and win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

Lenovo Laptop (1 winner)

Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winner)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)

Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (100 winners)

Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. And the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on July 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before August 31, 2022.

