Just In
- 16 min ago Micromax In 2c Now Available For Just Rs. 6749: Best Budget Android Smartphone?
- 50 min ago Top Three Online Platforms To Book LPG Gas Cylinders Online For Less Price In India
- 58 min ago Vivo V23e 5G Available With Rs. 5,000 Discount In India; Where To Buy To Avail Offer
- 1 hr ago Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Huge Discounts And Offers On Smartwatches
Don't Miss
- News Cyclone Asani: East coast braces for landfall; Odisha districts on alert
- Movies Tiger Shroff On Rambo: It Is Going To Be Very Different From Everything That I Have Done Before
- Finance This CDGS Stock Has Declared Its Highest Dividend of 750% Since Listed: Should You Buy?
- Automobiles Mahindra Teases The New 2022 Scorpio Ahead Of Its Launch
- Sports Royal Challengers Bangalore to sport Green Jersey against SRH: Match Date, Time Info
- Lifestyle Lunar Eclipse In May 2022: Date, Time, Visibility in India And Other Details
- Education All about International Thalassemia day, Theme, World and India Stats
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Amazon May Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free Redmi 4K TV
Amazon has announced May Edition games on its platform. Among them, one contest is giving a chance to users to win the Redmi 4K TV. Participants can also win Amazon Pay balance from this contest. It is a spin and win quiz, so, you need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool. Check here how to play the Amazon May Edition spin & win quiz to win the Redmi 4K TV.
Amazon May Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play
First go to your Amazon mobile app on your smartphone as Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest.
You can find the Amazon May Edition Spin And Win Redmi TV under the 'May edition games' section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. Now, you will have to click on the pointer to spin. After spinning the wheel, answer one question correctly.
Question: What spring flower officially represents the month of May?
Answer: Lily of the valley
Amazon May Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect
Like other spin and win contests, the Amazon May Edition spin and win quiz has a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:
- Redmi 4K TV (1 winner)
- Rs. 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)
- Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (4 winner)
- Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)
- Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance (100 winners)
The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots and you'll be eligible to claim one prize. Once the winners are confirmed, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. And the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on June 1, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before July 31, 2022.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999