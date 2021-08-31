Just In
Amazon miniTV Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon India is known for adding several quiz contests for its users. These contests are hosted under the Funzone section of its mobile app. Most of these quiz contests provide prizes in the form of gadgets or cash rewards as Amazon Pay Balance. In the Amazon miniTV quiz contest, you will be able to win a prize of Rs. 25,000 that will be credited to your Pay Balance account.
The Amazon miniTV Quiz asks you five questions related to the MiniTV Khali Peeli Tales. Once you answer these questions related to the web series correctly, you will be eligible to enter the lucky draw, wherein you could be declared a winner. Notably, there will be four winners on the whole in the Amazon miniTV Quiz Khali Peeli Tales quiz contest and all will be chosen on the basis of a random lucky draw.
Amazon miniTV Quiz Details
The Amazon miniTV Quiz contest debuted on August 20, 2021 and will be live until August 10, 2021. The winners will be declared once the quiz contest is over. The winners will receive a winning confirmation email or message from Amazon and the prize will be credited to their accounts after the verification.
Amazon miniTV Quiz Answers
As you need to answer all questions correctly to enter the lucky draw, here we have listed the questions and answers that will help you be a winner. Check out these answers before you attempt to participate in the quiz. Notably, you can increase your winning chances by answering each question correctly in less than 5 seconds.
Question 1: How many unique stories are there in 'Kaali Peeli Tales'?
Answer: 6
Question 2: What is the common theme connecting all the stories in 'Kaali Peeli Tales'?
Answer: Kaali Peeli Taxi
Question 3: The cast of 'Kaali Peeli Tales' includes___.
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: Kaali Peeli Tales' is available only on___?
Answer: Amazon miniTV
Question 5: How much do I have to pay to watch 'Kaali Peeli Tales' on miniTV?
Answer: It is FREE
To participate in the Amazon miniTV Quiz, you need to be aged 18 or above and be an Indian national. Also, you should not be an Amazon employee or an immediate family member of an Amazon employee. Once you meet the above-mentioned conditions, make sure you download the Amazon app as it is an app-only quiz.
After downloading the app, you need to create an Amazon account or log in to your existing account. Once this is done, search for Funzone or scroll down the homepage to find the Funzone section. Click on it and you will get a host of quiz contests that are live. Here, you need to scroll down to find the Amazon miniTV Quiz banner. Now, click on this banner and then check the terms and conditions of the quiz contest before participating in it.
That's it! You will be able to enter the lucky draw on providing correct answers to all the questions as mentioned above. Doing so, you will get a chance to win a prize of Rs. 25,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.
