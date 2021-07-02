Amazon Mivi Collar Flash Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is not new to host quiz contests for the users of its app under the Funzone section. In some quiz contests, winners can get cash rewards while some other contests will reward winners with gadgets. Of late, there are a lot of gadget-centric quiz contests being hosted by the company. One such quiz is the Amazon Mivi Collar Flash quiz contest that went live on Thursday.

Amazon Mivi Collar Flash Quiz Details

Talking about the Amazon Mivi Collar Flash quiz, it tests your knowledge about the neckband style Bluetooth headset from the Mivi brand. This quiz joins the other device-centric quiz contests including Amazon Mobile Insider quiz, Amazon Realme Buds Q2 quiz, Amazon Redmi Note 10S Spin and Win quiz and much more.

When it comes to the prize, the Amazon Mivi Collar Flash will have 20 winners who are picked up randomly from the lucky draw This contest is already live from July 1 and will go on until July 31. Each of these winners will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance credited to their account as the prize. The winners will be declared on or before August 31, 2021. Do keep in mind that you need to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the prize.

Amazon Mivi Collar Flash Quiz Answers

Check out the questions and answers asked by Amazon under the Mivi Collar Flash quiz banner.

Question 1: Collar Flash is the latest Bluetooth earphones launched by Mivi. Where is the product designed & manufactured from?

Answer: India

Question 2: 10 minutes charge on Mivi Collar Flash gives __ hours of playtime?

Answer: 10

Question 3: When is Mivi Collar Flash going on sale?

Answer: 6th July

Question 4: Which among the following are the features of Mivi Collar Flash?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Mivi Collar Flash will be launching at a special price of Rs 999?

Answer: TRUE

As usual, you will find this quiz under the Funzone section of the Amazon app and you need to click on the banner to participate in it. Make sure you check out the answers above and answer the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question to enter the lucky draw without fail.

Best Mobiles in India