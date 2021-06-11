Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz Answers: Win Free Apple iPhone 12 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is back with a new quiz contest under the Funzone section. The latest one is the Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz, which lets users answer a set of questions that appear correctly and try their luck at winning lucrative prizes. This quiz will run for a month starting from June 7, 2021 until July 8, 2021.

The online retailer will announce the winner next month, precisely on July 9, 2021 and the winner will get the prize delivered by August 31, 2021. Wondering what is the prize of the Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz? Well, one fortunate winner can get an Apple iPhone 12 smartphone as the prize.

Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz Answers

Question 1: How Is The Screen Size Of A Smartphone Measured? Refer The Below Diagram?

Answer: Z (Diagonal Screen Length)

Question 2: Recognize The Swedish Manufacturer Who's Camera Is Attached To Astronaut Neil Armstrong's Chest In The Picture Below

Answer: Hasselblad

Question 3: Name The Latest Processor Which Is Available On The iPhone 12

Answer: A14 Bionic Chip

Question 4: Identify The USB Type From The Above Picture

Answer: USB Type C

Question 5: How Fast Is 5G Speed Compared To 4G?

Answer: 10X

Question 6: The Latest And Power Efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset Shown Above Is Fabricated On A ____ Nm Process

Answer: 5

How To Play Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz?

To play the Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz, you just have to open the Amazon app or download and install it on your smartphone. Once it is installed, create an Amazon account or log in to your account. Now, you have to scroll down to find the Funzone section or search it. Once you get the Funzone section, click on it and look out for the Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz banner.

You need to click on the banner and then tap on Start to participate in the quiz. Once you answer all questions correctly, you will be taken to a lucky draw. The final winner who will get the Apple iPhone 12 prize will be picked from the lucky draw and the winner will be announced before the winner declaration date under Funzone's winners section.

