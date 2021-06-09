Just In
Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers: Here’s Your Chance To Win Redmi Phone
Amazon India hosts numerous quiz contests for its users every other day, wherein it lets them win lucrative prizes. In a recent move, the online retailer is hosting the Redmi Note 10S quiz under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win a Redmi Note 10S smartphone for free.
The ongoing quiz went live on June 5 and will be up until June 24. There will be 8 winners and they will be announced on June 30, 2021 and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by August 30, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Redmi smartphone, all five questions asked will also be specific to the Redmi Note 10S.
Notably, the Amazon Redmi Note 10S quiz comes after hosting the OnePlus TV UIS quiz, iQOO Z3 5G quiz, OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz and other quiz contests.
Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers
Here are the Amazon Redmi Note 10S quiz answers that you can check to be able to win the Redmi smartphone for free.
Question 1: What is the rear camera specifications of Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: 64MP
Question 2: What is the battery capacity of Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: 5000mAh
Question 3: Which processor used in Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: MediaTek Helio G95
Question 4: What is the charging capacity of Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: 33W fast charging
Question 5: Which display is used in Redmi Note 10S?
Answer: Super AMOLED Display
How To Play Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz?
Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.
After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the Redmi Note 10S smartphone.
