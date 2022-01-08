Amazon National Youth Day Quiz Answers; Chance To Win iPhone 13 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple's latest model iPhone 13 is currently selling starting at Rs. 79,900 in India. However, the Amazon quiz is now giving you a chance to win the iPhone 13 for free. The quiz named the National Youth Day spin and win is now live on the e-commerce site and will end on January 17.

Since it is a spin & win contest, there are other prizes alongside the iPhone 13. Check here all details of the Amazon National Youth Day Spin & Win quiz to win the iPhone 13.

Amazon National Youth Day Quiz: Prizes, Criteria

Other prizes of the Amazon National Youth Day quiz include Amazon Pay balance which can be used on the e-commerce site for shopping. You can also transfer to your bank account. There is another slice that is mentioned as "better luck next time". Check here the prize list of the Amazon National Youth Day spin & win contest.

iPhone 13 (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (4 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

The winner of the Amazon National Youth Day Quiz will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/credited to the winner's account on or before April 1, 2022. One can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Feb 28, 2022. Besides, Amazon will contact each winner individually through email/SMS after confirming the winners.

Like other Amazon quiz, the National Youth Day Quiz also includes a few criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Amazon National Youth Day Quiz: How To Play To Win iPhone 13

All Amazon quiz contests are only available on the Amazon mobile app. If you don't have the app, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Alternatively, you can scroll down on the Amazon home page, can find the quiz and you'll have to click on the ''explore all games'' option to find the Amazon National Youth Day Quiz.

Once you reach the funzone page, you can see the ''Amazon National Youth Day Quiz Spin & Win banner'' under the new games this week section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

After that, you'll have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and answer one question correctly. And you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. It is also important to note that, your wrong answer won't allow entering the prize pool. So, check here the correct answer to the Amazon National Youth Day Quiz.

Question 1: Which social reformer's birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day?

Answer: Swami Vivekananda

