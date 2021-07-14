Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Soon after hosting the Amazon Noise ColorFit Ultra quiz contest, the online retailer has started hosting the second wearable-related quiz from Noise. Well, the talk is about the Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz contest that is live on the Amazon app's Funzone section.

Under this quiz contest, the online retailer is testing the knowledge of users regarding the Noise Pulse fitness smartwatch. This quiz joins the other gadget-related quiz contests including Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz, Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz, and more.

The Amazon Noise Pulse quiz debuts at a time when the e-commerce retailer is focusing on the Prime Day 2021 sales that is slated for July 26 and July 27. You can search for this quiz contest under the Prime Day Games on new launches under the Funzone section of the app.

Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz Details

The Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz is already live from July 12 and will go on until July 26. There will be 10 winners who will be chosen based on the lucky draw and the winners will be declared on July 27. Notably, each winner will be able to win Rs. 10,000 cash prize as Amazon Pay Balance and the same will be credited to their accounts by August 4.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and it will not be available on the Amazon website. The participants who provide correct answers to all questions within 5 seconds for each question have more possibilities to be chosen for the lucky draw. Once you are in the lucky draw, you get higher chances to win the prize.

Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to answer the questions asked under the Amazon Noise Pulse Quiz correctly, here are the correct answers for you.

Question 1: What is the display size of new Noise ColorFit Pulse?

Answer: 1.4 inches

Question 2: ColorFit Pulse helps you monitor your Blood Oxygen (SpO2) level?

Answer: TRUE

Question 3: The Noise ColorFit Pulse can run up to _______ days on a single charge.

Answer: 10

Question 4: Which of the following apps can be used for data management on the new Noise ColorFit Pulse?

Answer: NoiseFit

Question 5: What is the waterproof certification grade for the new Noise ColorFit Pulse?

Answer: IP68

