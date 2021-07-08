ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 On 26, 27 July: Here Are The Details

    By
    |

    Amazon India has now confirmed that Prime Day 2021 sale will start from 26th July to 27th July, where, the e-commerce site will offer some blockbuster deals on shopping, entertainment, and more. As expected, there will be some new product launches on these days, where, the Prime customers can get the most out of these 48 hours.

     

    According to company, the Prime Day 2021 will help small and medium businesses to bounce back from the COVID-19 impact. On top of that, the brand will have offers on products from top brands, small and medium businesses.

    According to Amit Agarwal, Global SVP & Country Head, Amazon India, the company will dedicate this sale to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon India. Besides, the company will also offer the best deals and savings for Prime users on a range of products.

    New Movies And New Web Series

    Amazon had a whole new lineup of movies and television shows for Amazon Prime Day 2020. The tradition is likely to continue this year, and we could expect some new and exclusive movies on the Prime Video. Amazon Music might also get some new albums and tracks during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

    Prime Videos will start streaming movies like Tom And Jerry, Toofan, Malik, Ikkat, and a new season of Hostel Daze from the next few days. Given the lineup, the company is offering new movies in various languages like Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

    Hence, the company is likely to release new movies starting from 10th July. Given the current scenario, most of these movies will be available exclusively on Prime Video as a direct OTT release. Hence, users with Prime subscriptions can watch these movies on smartphones, laptops, and even on smart televisions.

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 Top Deals

    As of now, Amazon has not revealed any offers or deals. However, the brand is likely to reveal upcoming deals in the next few days. OnePlus has now announced that the OnePlus Nord 5G will be launched on 22nd July, and this smartphone is likely to go on sale during Prime Day 2021 with some additional discounts for Prime customers.

