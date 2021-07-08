Just In
- 37 min ago Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro Bags TENAA Certification; Expected India Launch Timeline
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Confirmed For July 22; Dimensity 1200-AI Processor At Helm
- 1 hr ago Vi Enables Users To Book Vaccine Slots Easily: Here's How To Book
- 1 hr ago Airtel Payment Bank Introduces Pay To Contacts Feature; Here's How To Use
Don't Miss
- Sports Sourav Ganguly justifies BCCI's decision to shift IPL 2021, T20 World Cup 2021 to UAE
- Finance Zomato's Rs 9,375 Crore IPO To Open On July 14
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In July
- Movies KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant 2021 Offers Rs 200000 To LGBTQ+ Filmmakers
- News 54-year-old beats COVID-19, organ failure to return home after 85 days
- Education Will NEET 2021 Be Postponed? NTA Warns Students Of Fake Notice
- Lifestyle Take Inspiration From Celebrities On How To Nail Lavender Eye Makeup Trend Like A Pro!
- Automobiles Bajaj Bikes Price Hike Announced July 2021: NS160, NS200, RS200, Avenger 160 & 220 Price List
Amazon Prime Day 2021 On 26, 27 July: Here Are The Details
Amazon India has now confirmed that Prime Day 2021 sale will start from 26th July to 27th July, where, the e-commerce site will offer some blockbuster deals on shopping, entertainment, and more. As expected, there will be some new product launches on these days, where, the Prime customers can get the most out of these 48 hours.
According to company, the Prime Day 2021 will help small and medium businesses to bounce back from the COVID-19 impact. On top of that, the brand will have offers on products from top brands, small and medium businesses.
According to Amit Agarwal, Global SVP & Country Head, Amazon India, the company will dedicate this sale to lakhs of small businesses and local sellers on Amazon India. Besides, the company will also offer the best deals and savings for Prime users on a range of products.
New Movies And New Web Series
Amazon had a whole new lineup of movies and television shows for Amazon Prime Day 2020. The tradition is likely to continue this year, and we could expect some new and exclusive movies on the Prime Video. Amazon Music might also get some new albums and tracks during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.
Prime Videos will start streaming movies like Tom And Jerry, Toofan, Malik, Ikkat, and a new season of Hostel Daze from the next few days. Given the lineup, the company is offering new movies in various languages like Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.
Hence, the company is likely to release new movies starting from 10th July. Given the current scenario, most of these movies will be available exclusively on Prime Video as a direct OTT release. Hence, users with Prime subscriptions can watch these movies on smartphones, laptops, and even on smart televisions.
#PrimeDay is here! 🤩— Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) July 8, 2021
Save the dates 🗓
2️⃣6️⃣•0️⃣7️⃣•2️⃣1️⃣ – 2️⃣7️⃣•0️⃣7️⃣•2️⃣1️⃣
Celebrating 5 years of Prime in India, #DiscoverJoy with two days of savings, great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and much more. 🛍📽🎧
Read more 👉🏼 https://t.co/F4XfMbhcyT pic.twitter.com/UOyH4AU3DE
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Top Deals
As of now, Amazon has not revealed any offers or deals. However, the brand is likely to reveal upcoming deals in the next few days. OnePlus has now announced that the OnePlus Nord 5G will be launched on 22nd July, and this smartphone is likely to go on sale during Prime Day 2021 with some additional discounts for Prime customers.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746