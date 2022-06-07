Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Noise, a popular brand that has launched a slew of audio products and wearables, recently came up with a pair of TWS headphones called Noise VS104 TWS. This product was launched via the e-commerce retailer Amazon India. To celebrate the same, the latter has hosted the Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest.

Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz Details

Notably, the Noise VS104 TWS earbuds has a slew of features, including Bluetooth connectivity, a microphone, 16-ohm impedance, deep bass, a frequency range between 20Hz to 20KHz, and a sweat-resistant design. The Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest demands participants to use the hashtag #NoiseVS104TWSQuiz to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and win a prize of up to Rs. 10,000 via Amazon Pay Balance.

The Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest went live on June 7, which is today at midnight and it will last until June 21 at 11:59 PM. The contest will choose a winner via a random lucky draw and it will credit Rs. 10,000 to the winner's Amazon Pay Balance account. The prize amount will be credited on or before June 20.

As usual, the prize money of Rs. 10,000 can be used to purchase products, make bill payments, recharge prepaid mobile or DTH, and much more.

Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz Answers

It is important to provide correct answers to all the questions asked in the Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest on the Funzone section of the Amazon app. There will be a set of five questions as in the other regular format contests and participants have to answer each question correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. The winner will be chosen based on the lucky draw.

To make it easier for you to participate and get a chance to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 via Amazon Pay Balance, we have listed the questions and answers to the Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest. You need to provide the correct answer within five seconds for each question to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances.

Check out the answers from here.

Question 1: What's The Tagline For The New Noise Buds VS104?

Answer: Powered to play

Question 2: Which Of The Following Features Describe The New Noise Buds VS104?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: The InstachargeTM Feature On The New Noise Buds VS104 Offers A Battery Of __________on A Single Charge Of 100% Battery.

Answer: 150 minutes

Question 4: The New Noise Buds VS104 Has A 13mm Speaker Driver.

Answer: True

Question 5: What Is The Bluetooth Version On The New Noise Buds VS104?

Answer: 5.2

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz?

As usual, to participate in the Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz contest, you need to follow the following guidelines. Firstly, you need to install the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, you need to log in to the app with your credentials and search for the Amazon Noise VS104 TWS Quiz banner and answer the questions.

