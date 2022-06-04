Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz Answers: Win Echo Dot 4th Gen News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer is known for hosting quiz contests started the Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz. It has been added to the Funzone section of the app so that participants can get a chance to win a new Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker as the prize. Notably, the winner will be chosen at the end of the contest.

For those who are unaware, the Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz contest is one of the quizzes hosted by the online retailer. The Funzone section of the app hosts a slew of other contests, including the Amazon iQOO Neo Series Quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Quiz, Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz, etc. All these quiz contests join the daily quiz and the spin and win daily quiz contests.

Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz Answers

The quiz is easy to find and you can get it under the "New Games every-day" section of the app. The Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz is a regular quiz contest that has three questions. The quiz contest tests your knowledge on Alexa. If you do not answer all the questions correctly, then you will not be able to enter the lucky draw. You can check out the questions and answers that we have listed below to make your work easier.

Question 1: Which of these languages can Alexa speak in?

Answer: Both

Question 2: Which of these actions can you do with Alexa & Smart bulb combo?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which of these are benefits of using Alexa device?

Answer: All of the above

These are the questions and answers of the Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz that will increase your chances of winning the prize.

How To Play Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz

To find the Amazon Music With Alexa Contest Quiz contest, you need to search for the Funzone section in the Amazon app. From here, you need to scroll down to the section reading 'New Games Every-Day' and look out for the banner of the Amazon Music Wih Alexa Quiz. Tap on the banner and start playing the quiz.

Notably, the Amazon Music Wih Alexa Quiz is live from May 30 to June 30 and only one winner will be chosen as the winner to get their hands on the Echo Dot (4th Gen). The winner will be announced on July 1 and the prize will also be delivered to the winner on or before the same date.

Before participating make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your Android or iOS device. Once you have the Amazon app, log in to your account or create an Amazon account. Now, you need to head on to the funzone section of the app to find a plethora of quiz contests including the daily quiz.

Also, you need to know that you should be at least 18 years of age and should not be an Amazon employee or a family member or affiliate. If you are declared the winner, then you need to show your proof of identity to be able to claim the prize.

