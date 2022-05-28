ENGLISH

    Amazon iQOO Neo Series Quiz Answers: Win iQOO Neo 6 5G

    The Amazon iQOO Neo Series Quiz is now live on the website of the e-commerce retailer. This is the second quiz contest that is related to the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone, which is nearing its launch in the country. The smartphone will belong to the iQOO Neo series and the online retailer has already launched another quiz contest in the spin and win style related to the series.

     
    The Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz contest went live on May 26 and will be hosted until June 13. There will be a set of five questions that are related to the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone and three of the fortunate participants will be chosen as winners to get their hands on the iQOO smartphone for free. Notably, the questions will test the participants' knowledge of the key features of the smartphone.

    Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz Answers

    As usual, you need to provide correct answers to the Amazon iQOO Neo 6 5G Quiz contest from here. Participants have to answer all the questions correctly in less than five seconds for each question. This is important to enter the lucky draw. As many participants might enter the lucky draw, only three winners will be chosen on a random basis to win the prize. These three winners will get their hands on the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone for free.

    Question 1: iQOO Neo Stands for "Power to Win

    Answer: True

    Question 2: iQOO Neo 6 5G comes with which processor?

    Answer: Snapdragon 870

    Question 3: iQOO Neo 6 5G comes with Powerful 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display.

    Answer: True

    Question 4: iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered with ___ FlashCharge?

    Answer: 80W

    Question 5: iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered with 1200Hz Instant Touch Sampling Rate for faster gaming control.

    Answer: True

    How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

    If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the iQOO Neo Series quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 9:28 [IST]
