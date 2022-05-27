Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz contest is now live on the mobile app of the online retailer. During this contest, it is possible for as many as 10 fortunate winners to get Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Let's take a look at more details of the Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz contest from here.

As its name indicates, the Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz aims to test your knowledge about Fire Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch. It joins similar quizzes on Funzone, including the Amazon Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Quiz, Amazon Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Quiz, Amazon Fujitsu Laptop Quiz, and others.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz Details

The Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz is live from May 27, 2022 to June 9, 2022. During this contest, you can get Rs. 10,000 cash as the prize provided you give correct answers to all questions and come out of the lucky draw as the winner. Notably, the winner will be announced on June 20, 2022.

To be able to win the prize, you will have to answer all the questions correctly within 5 seconds for each question so that you are eligible to enter the lucky draw. While all the participants who answer correctly will be eligible for the lucky draw, only 10 lucky participants will be declared as the winners of this quiz.

This quiz contest has come at a time when Fire-Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch is all set to be launched in India sometime soon. The online retailer Amazon India has listed the Fire Boltt Talk 2 that was launched in India recently.

Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz Answers

Having said that you should provide correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 quiz, here are the answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: In which year did Fire-Boltt become the #1 Smartwatch Brand in India as per IDC Q1 release?

Answer: 2022

Question 2: The New Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has _______ Sports modes?

Answer: 60

Question 3: The new Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has an inbuilt Voice Assistant.

Answer: True

Question 4: The new Fire-Boltt Talk 2 has an IP68 Rating.

Answer: True

Question 5: Which of the following features describe the new Fire-Boltt Talk 2?

Answer: All of the above

How To Play Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz

To participate in the Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

