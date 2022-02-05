Just In
- 8 min ago Amazon February Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Get Free MacBook Air
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone SE 2022 Launch Date Tipped; iPad Air, New Mac To Launch Alongside
- 1 hr ago JioBook Laptop With Windows OS Spotted: What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Variant Confirmed; Is It Coming To India?
Don't Miss
- News RSS defamation case: 'Trial against Rahul Gandhi to be held daily from today
- Automobiles Skoda Slavia Test Drives May Start By The End Of February: Display Models Available In Few Showrooms
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Gets Spotted With Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Again
- Finance Stocks To Buy: 10 Nifty Stocks Trading At Discount To Historical Averages
- Sports Statistical Highlights of India's Journey till 1000th ODI
- Lifestyle Omicron Variant May Not Be ‘Milder' Itself, US Scientists Caution
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
- Education AISSEE Answer Key 2022 Released, Check How To Download Sainik School Entrance Exam Answer Key
Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers: Win Free TV
OnePlus announced that it is gearing up to launch two upcoming Y series TVs called the Y1S and Y1S Edge. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available online via Amazon India. Now, the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz has been hosted and the winners will get a free smart TV.
Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Details
The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is live from February 4, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 28, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.
Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the OnePlus TV Y1S smart TV as the prize.
Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers
Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.
Question 1: Which of the following is/are a part of OnePlus TV series?
Answer: All the above
Question 2: Who recently hosted the 2nd edition of OnePlus TV OxygenPlay Awards?
Answer: Aparshakti Khurana
Question 3: Who among these are OnePlus TV ambassadors?
Answer: Both
Question 4: When was 1st OnePlus TV launched?
Answer: 2019
These are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest.
How To Play Amazon Quiz
The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.
Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239