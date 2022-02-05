Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers: Win Free TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus announced that it is gearing up to launch two upcoming Y series TVs called the Y1S and Y1S Edge. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available online via Amazon India. Now, the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz has been hosted and the winners will get a free smart TV.

Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is live from February 4, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 28, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the OnePlus TV Y1S smart TV as the prize.

Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: Which of the following is/are a part of OnePlus TV series?

Answer: All the above

Question 2: Who recently hosted the 2nd edition of OnePlus TV OxygenPlay Awards?

Answer: Aparshakti Khurana

Question 3: Who among these are OnePlus TV ambassadors?

Answer: Both

Question 4: When was 1st OnePlus TV launched?

Answer: 2019

These are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

