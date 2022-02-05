ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers: Win Free TV

    By
    |

    OnePlus announced that it is gearing up to launch two upcoming Y series TVs called the Y1S and Y1S Edge. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus TV Y1S will be available online via Amazon India. Now, the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz has been hosted and the winners will get a free smart TV.

     
    Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers: Win Free TV

    Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Details

    The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is live from February 4, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 28, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smart TV. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

    Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the OnePlus TV Y1S smart TV as the prize.

    Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz Answers

    Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

    Question 1: Which of the following is/are a part of OnePlus TV series?

    Answer: All the above

    Question 2: Who recently hosted the 2nd edition of OnePlus TV OxygenPlay Awards?

    Answer: Aparshakti Khurana

    Question 3: Who among these are OnePlus TV ambassadors?

    Answer: Both

    Question 4: When was 1st OnePlus TV launched?

    Answer: 2019

    These are the answers to the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest.

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    The Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

     

    Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the OnePlus TV Y1S Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X