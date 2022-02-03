OnePlus Y1S TVs Tipped To Launch On Feb 17 In India; Two More TVs Also Coming News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is working on the OnePlus Y1S series smart TVs. However, the brand has not confirmed anything officially yet. Now, the fresh info has revealed that OnePlus will launch a total of four smart TVs in India. Besides, the launch date of the upcoming TVs has also been tipped. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Y1S TVs Launch Date Announced

The latest info comes out via tipster Abhishek Yadav who has revealed OnePlus will launch four smart TVs on Feb 17 in India. Two TVs will come under the Y1S series that can be purchased via both offline and online channels. And other two models will only be offline-based models. However, the name of the offline-specified OnePlus smart TVs is unknown at this moment.

OnePlus Y1S TVs: What To Expect?

The new info has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Y1S TVs will be available in two screen sizes -32-inch and 42-inch. Apart from this, he did not reveal any further info regarding the upcoming OnePlus TVs. Earlier, tipsters Mukul Sharma and Ishan Agarwal reported that the upcoming OnePlus Y1S TV series will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes.

Coming to the features, the upcoming OnePlus TVs are said to support HDR10+, Dolby Audio (with Atmos decoding), and 20W speakers. For connectivity, the smart TVs will have dual-band Wi-Fi which will be an upgrade over the previous models that only supports 2.4GHz. All models of the OnePlus Y1S series are expected to come with Android TV 11.0 custom skin.

As of now, we have managed to gather this much info about the upcoming OnePlus Y1S TVs. If the brand has any plan to launch these smart TVs on Feb 17, we expect more info will surface soon on the web.

However, we can safely assume the OnePlus Y1S TVs will be affordable offerings that will compete with other budget-centric smart TVs in the market. Additionally, the new series smart TVs will sit with the existing Y, U1S, and Q1 series TVs.

OnePlus Upcoming Launches

Besides, the brand is expected to launch a slew of smartphones including the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord 2T. The features of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite were recently tipped online. While the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro has entered into private testing in India. It is rumored to go official in March and might run OxygenOS 12 in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is speculated to launch on Feb 11 in the country. The Nord CE 2 will be the successor of the original Nord CE, while the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite version is expected to be the first-ever budget OnePlus phone which will come under Rs. 20,000.

Lastly, the OnePlus is likely to bring the Nord 2T smartphone between April and May in India. All this info sounds interesting; however, the brand did not reveal anything regarding its upcoming launches. So, it will be better to take it as speculations.

