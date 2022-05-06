Just In
Amazon Oppo A15s Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 10,000
In an attempt to promote the newly launched Oppo A15s smartphone, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a quiz based on the phone. Firstly, there is a spin and win quiz contest that lets participants try their luck and win up to Rs. 10,000 prize. You can find this quiz contest under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. It will not be available for those using the website.
Amazon Oppo A15s Spin And Win Quiz Details
As it is a spin and win contest, the prize depends on the segment of the spinning wheel that you choose. Notably, you will not be able to participate in the quiz if you choose the segment that says 'Better luck next time'. The other segments will let you win any of the following prizes if you are chosen in the lucky draw.
Oppo A15s smartphone for 10 winners chosen by lucky draw.
Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 3 winners chosen by lucky draw.
Rs. 7,500 Amazon Pay Balance for 4 winners chosen by lucky draw.
Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 4 winners chosen by lucky draw.
Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 4 winners chosen by lucky draw.
Notably, the Amazon Oppo A15s Spin And Win Quiz is live from May 4, 2022 and will go on until June 4, 2022. The participants will be asked to follow the updates on the Amazon Funzone winners section after the quiz contest is over. The winners will be announced post the quiz and will receive their prize after proper verification in the next few days.
Amazon Oppo A15s Spin And Win Quiz Answer
To be eligible to win the prize, you need to provide the correct answer to the question asked in the Amazon Oppo A15s Spin And Win Quiz contest. Below is the question and the correct answer that will take you to the lucky draw wherein you could be chosen as the winner and win up to Rs. 10,000 cash as Amazon Pay Balance.
Question: What is the impressive Camera setup on OPPO A15s?
Answer: AI Triple Camera
That's it! You can try your luck and be eligible to win the prize as stated.
Before participating make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your Android or iOS device. Once you have the Amazon app, log in to your account or create an Amazon account. Now, you need to head on to the funzone section of the app to find a plethora of quiz contests including the daily quiz. Here, you will get the banner of the Amazon Oppo A15s Spin and Win quiz.
