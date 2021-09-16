Amazon Oppo A16 Spin & Win Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 50,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an attempt to promote the upcoming Oppo A16 smartphone that is all set to be launched in India sometime this month, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a quiz based on the phone. Firstly, there is a spin and win quiz contest that lets participants try their luck and win up to a whopping Rs. 50,000 prize.

Besides this, there is a standard Amazon Oppo A16 quiz as well, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G quiz and much more. You can find these quiz contests under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. It will not be available for those using the website.

Amazon Oppo A16 Spin And Win Quiz Details

As it is a spin and win contest, the prize depends on the segment of the spinning wheel that you choose. Notably, you will not be able to participate in the quiz if you choose the segment that says 'Better luck next time'. The other segments will let you win any of the following prizes if you are chosen in the lucky draw.

Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 1 winner chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 1 winner chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 4 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 2 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance 4 winners chosen by lucky draw.

Notably, the Amazon Oppo A16 Spin And Win Quiz is live from September 16, 2021 and will go on until October 18, 2021. The participants will be asked to follow the updates on the Amazon Funzone winners section after the quiz contest is over. The winners will be announced post the quiz and will receive their prize after proper verification in the next few days.

Amazon Oppo A16 Spin And Win Quiz Answer

To be eligible to win the prize, you need to provide the correct answer to the question asked in the Amazon Oppo A16 Spin And Win Quiz contest. Below is the question and the correct answer that will take you to the lucky draw wherein you could be chosen as the winner and get the prizes as detailed above ranging from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 50,000 via Amazon Pay Balance.

Question: Which new OPPO A series product will be equipped with a BIG 16.55cm HD+ screen with Eye-care display?

Answer: Oppo A16

That's it! You can try your luck and be eligible to win the prize as stated.

Before participating make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your Android or iOS device. Once you have the Amazon app, log in to your account or create an Amazon account. Now, you need to head on to the funzone section of the app to find a plethora of quiz contests including the daily quiz. Here, you will get the banner of the Amazon Oppo A16 Spin and Win quiz. Click on this banner and participate in the contest to be eligible to win a maximum of Rs. 50,000 that will be credited as Amazon Pay Balance.

