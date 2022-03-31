Amazon Oppo F21 Pro 5G Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The new Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to be launched in India on April 12. This smartphone is touted to be the first fiberglass-leather design smartphone in the country. The sale of the new Oppo smartphone is slated for the same day via Amazon India. On account of the same, the online retailer has hosted a new quiz contest - the Amazon Oppo F21 Pro 5G quiz.

The Amazon Oppo F21 Pro 5G Quiz contest is one of the quizzes available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. You can participate in this quiz content from March 30 at 12 AM to April 30 at 11:59 PM. Notably, there will be 10 winners and each winner will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 cash prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winners will be declared after the quiz and their prize amount will be credited to them by May 15, 2022.

To increase the winning chances, it is important to tweet using the hashtag #OPPOF21Pro5G after submitting the correct answers to all the questions as in the quiz contest. This will make you eligible to enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Oppo F21 Pro 5G Quiz Answers

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Oppo F21 Pro 5G quiz contest below.

Question 1: What Is The Tagline For OPPO F21 Pro Series 5G?

Answer: Flaunt Your Best

Question 2: When Is The OPPO F21 Pro Series 5G Launching?

Answer: 12 April, 2022

Question 3: Which Is The Most Flaunt-Worthy Series From OPPO?

Answer: Oppo F series

Question 4: How Many Units Of OPPO F Series Have Been Sold In India So Far?

Answer: Over 10 Million

Question 5: What Is The New Unique Design Feature In F21 Pro That Sets You Apart From The Rest?

Answer: Fiberglass-Leather Design

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

For the uninitiated, the Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section. You need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone and participate in the quiz contest from the Funzone section. Once you click on the banner of the quiz, you need to make sure to answer the questions correctly in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to enter the lucky draw, wherein you might be fortunate enough to be selected as a winner. If you win the contest, you will be notified by Amazon India.

