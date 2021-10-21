Brace Yourself, Amazon Prime Price To Hike In India News oi-Vivek

If you think only the petrol and diesel prices are going up in India, you are wrong. Many services are also silently increasing their subscription price, including Amazon Prime. Amazon India has officially confirmed that the company is increasing the subscription price by up to 50 percent.

Do note that, if your Prime subscription plan is getting expired in a few weeks, then you can currently buy the annual subscription plan for the regular price of Rs. 999. However, the company is likely to reinstate the new price post the festive season.

Amazon Prime New Subscription Prices In India

Amazon continues to offer three Prime subscriptions in India - a monthly plan, a quarterly plan, and an annual plan. The monthly plan will soon cost Rs. 179 instead of 129 with a price hike of Rs. 50. Similarly, the quarterly plan will cost Rs. 459 instead of 329 with a price hike of 150. Lastly, the price of the annual subscription has been increased to Rs. 1,499 from 999 with a price hike of Rs. 400.

Reason For Price Hike?

Amazon India states that it launched the Prime subscription in India five years ago, and it claims to offer a lot of services under this subscription-like TV shows and Amazon Originals in 10 languages, 70 million ad-free songs, and 5 percent cash back for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

Do note that, the Prime subscription was launched in India back in 2016 for Rs. 499 per year. Then, the price shot up to Rs. 999 in just a year. Amazon has kept that pricing till 2021, and the company is finally revising the price and will charge 50 percent more.

Will Amazon Add New Services?

As of now, Amazon India hasn't confirmed if it is going to introduce new features to Indian users. However, there are a few interesting services like Amazon Photos and Amazon music HD, which are not yet available in India, and these might be made available in the next few months.

Do note that, the company has not announced the date from when these prices will be applicable. And the company has also confirmed that students can still get their 50 percent discount with the purchase of an annual Prime plan.

Best Mobiles in India