    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 18: Play And Win Emporio Armani Analog Watch

    By
    |

    Amazon Quiz is back again with several new questions. The best part of today's quiz is the winning prize - a brand new Emporio Armani Valente Analog Black Dial Men's Watch. The daily quiz includes several general knowledge and current affairs questions. Here's how to play and win today's Amazon daily quiz.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 18

     

    How To Play Amazon Quiz?

    There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. For one, the quiz is accessible only via the app. This means you need to download the Amazon app from Google Play or App Store. Once done, you need to sign in with your Amazon account. In case you don't have one, you can create a new Amazon account.

    Here's how to access the Amazon Quiz from your mobile app. Head over to the Menu on the app > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Alternatively, you can simply scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz for February 18, and click on it.

    You should also know there's a time limit for the Amazon Quiz. The quiz goes live at 12 AM every day and closes at 12 PM. If you answer all the questions correctly, you'll be part of the winner pool, from where Amazon will pick out the lucky winners. As noted, today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win the Emporio Armani Valente Analog Black Dial Men's Watch.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For February 18

    Here are the questions and answers for the Amazon Quiz today.

    Question 1: Cornwall, chosen as the venue of the G7 summit 2021, is located in which country?

    Answer: UK

    Question 2: Which of these is one of the costliest mushrooms in the world that grows in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district?

    Answer: Gucchi

     

    Question 3: James Naismith, recently featured in a Google Doodle, was the inventor of which game?

    Answer: Basketball

    Question 4: The mascot of which fast-food restaurant can we see in this picture?

    Answer: McDonald's

    Question 5: Who is being depicted on this US dollar bill?

    Answer: Benjamin Franklin

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 9:59 [IST]
