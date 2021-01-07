ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For January 7: You Can Win Havells Air Oven

    By
    |

    The Amazon quiz for today, January 7 is live now and you take part in it to get a chance win a Havells Air Oven. The quiz contest will be open until 12 PM today and you can answer it correctly to take part in the lucky draw and win the prize. Notably, the questions in the quiz will be based on general knowledge.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For January 7: You Can Win Havells Air Oven

     

    Notably, we at Gizbot come up with the Amazon quiz answers on a daily basis. So, if you are looking out for the January 7 quiz contest answers, then you have landed on the right page. Check out the questions and correct answers below.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For January 7

    Here are the quiz contest questions and answers for today.

    Question 1: In which place is Arecibo Telescope - the world's second-largest single-dish radio telescope that recently collapsed - located?

    Answer: Puerto Rico

    Question 2: George Smiley appears in many of the spy stories of which British author who recently passed away?

    Answer: John le Carré

    Question 3: Who was named the WTA Player of the Year in 2020?

    Answer: Sofia Kenin

    Question 4: What is the name of this protagonist of a famous Japanese Anime?

    Answer: Pikachu

    Question 5: Name this statue built as an ode to an Indian Freedom Fighter, which was unveiled in 2018

    Answer: Statue of Unity

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    To participate in the Amazon daily quiz contest, you need to use the Amazon app on your smartphone. If you don't have one, then you can head on to the Play Store or Apple App Store to download it. Now, create an account and start using the app. On giving the correct answers, you will be selected for the lucky draw. Usually, the winners of the lucky draw will be announced on the 30th of each month.

    Read More About: amazon news apps
    Story first published: Thursday, January 7, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
