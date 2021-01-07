Just In
- 31 min ago Samsung Goes Green At CES 2021 With New Solar-Charging Eco Remotes For TVs
-
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart TV Days 2021 Sale: UpTo 60% Off On Best Smart TVs
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Neo QLED, Micro LED TVs Debuts At CES 2021
- 9 hrs ago Huawei V40 Full Specification Leaked; To Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
Don't Miss
- News Facebook, Twitter lock Donald Trump's account in confrontation over US Capitol breach posts
- Lifestyle On Bipasha Basu’s Birthday, The 3 Stunning Lehenga Goals From The Gorgeous Diva
- Sports India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1: Siraj dismisses Warner early before rain stops play; hosts 21/1 at lunch
- Movies Kaagaz Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi Brings 'Dead' To Life With His Engaging Performance
- Finance Outlook For Equities, Gold, Bitcoin After Stellar Gains In 2020: What Should Investors Do?
- Automobiles Dakar Rally 2021 Stage 4 Results & Highlights: Ashish Raorane Finishes Well & Improves General Rankings
- Education Jharkhand Board Model Paper 2021 Released For Class 10th And Class 12th
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India in 2021
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 7: You Can Win Havells Air Oven
The Amazon quiz for today, January 7 is live now and you take part in it to get a chance win a Havells Air Oven. The quiz contest will be open until 12 PM today and you can answer it correctly to take part in the lucky draw and win the prize. Notably, the questions in the quiz will be based on general knowledge.
Notably, we at Gizbot come up with the Amazon quiz answers on a daily basis. So, if you are looking out for the January 7 quiz contest answers, then you have landed on the right page. Check out the questions and correct answers below.
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 7
Here are the quiz contest questions and answers for today.
Question 1: In which place is Arecibo Telescope - the world's second-largest single-dish radio telescope that recently collapsed - located?
Answer: Puerto Rico
Question 2: George Smiley appears in many of the spy stories of which British author who recently passed away?
Answer: John le Carré
Question 3: Who was named the WTA Player of the Year in 2020?
Answer: Sofia Kenin
Question 4: What is the name of this protagonist of a famous Japanese Anime?
Answer: Pikachu
Question 5: Name this statue built as an ode to an Indian Freedom Fighter, which was unveiled in 2018
Answer: Statue of Unity
How To Play Amazon Quiz
To participate in the Amazon daily quiz contest, you need to use the Amazon app on your smartphone. If you don't have one, then you can head on to the Play Store or Apple App Store to download it. Now, create an account and start using the app. On giving the correct answers, you will be selected for the lucky draw. Usually, the winners of the lucky draw will be announced on the 30th of each month.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000