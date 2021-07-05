Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For July 5, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000
Amazon daily quiz under the Funzone section is one of the popular online quiz contests that has been hosted every day. This quiz has gained a lot of traction among users in recent years. It involves five questions and requires participants to provide correct answers to all these questions to become eligible to win the prize.
Usually, the questions asked in the daily quiz will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. Each of these five questions will have four options and you need to choose the right one. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, you will be taken to a lucky draw, wherein you might emerge as the winner.
Today, July 5, you can participate in the Amazon quiz and win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance as the prize. The quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. The winner will be declared the next day under the Funzone winners section. Notably, you can get all the updates regarding the Amazon quiz contest by following the hashtags #AmazonQuiz and #QuizTimeMorningsWithamazon.
Amazon Quiz Answers For July 5, 2021
As you need to provide the correct answers to all questions to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the prize in the daily quiz, here we have entered all the questions and answers for today's quiz. So, check out the answers and try your luck at winning Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
Question 1: Shaji NM, who was recently awarded the India Biodiversity Award 2021, is popularly known as ________ of Kerala. Fill in the blanks
Answer: Tuber Man
Question 2: What are A-74 & A-76, discovered at the Weddell Sea in May 2021?
Answer: Icebergs
Question 3: In 2021, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi became the first ever Indian to qualify for what sport in the Olympics?
Answer: Fencing
Question 4: Which Polish video game franchise is this character known for?
Answer: The Witcher
Question 5: A character from which famous children's book is shown here?
Answer: Alice in Wonderland
Do keep in mind that you need to answer each of these questions in less than five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw.
