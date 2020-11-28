Amazon Quiz Answers For November 28: Winners Get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon daily quiz for today (November 28) is live and here's your chance to get several exciting prizes. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Apart from this, winners from the lucky draw stand a chance to win other exciting prizes like smartwatches, tabs, and so on.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

The Amazon quiz is one of the exciting platforms to have surfaced online recently. The quiz is app-only and will be live from 8 AM to 12 PM. Like all quiz platforms, the questions keep changing every day and are generally about current affairs, a bit of history, world events, and general knowledge.

If you're interested to play the Amazon quiz, head over to the Amazon app on your Android phone or iPhone. Here, scroll down through the home page to find the Amazon daily quiz and other 'spin-and-win' games. If it isn't available on the home page, you can find it under the Menu tab. Here, Programs and Features > Fun Zone to find the Amazon daily quiz.

How To Win At Amazon Quiz?

Winning at the Amazon quiz is quite easy and at the same time, depends on luck. There are several hundreds of thousands of people playing the game, who will be part of the lucky draw. There are a couple of ground rules. For one, you need to answer all the five quiz questions correctly.

Once you've answered it all right, you'll be part of the prize pool lucky draw, where other correctly-answered participants would accumulate. Amazon would then pick the lucky draw and the winners will be announced. As noted, this would again be based on your luck! For more information, you can read the terms and conditions on the Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 28

Here are the answers for today's (November 28) Amazon quiz:

Which organization recently launched new platforms to facilitate cybercrime-related communication among law enforcement agencies?

Answer- Interpol

OWNDAYS, a Japanese brand who has recently forayed into India with a series of retail stores, sells which of the following?

Answer- Eyewear

Which country's parliament appoints the committee that selects the winner of the Nobel Prize for Peace?

Answer- Norway

What is the total number of dots that are there on both the dice?

Answer- 42

This delicacy is eaten so quickly that in local language its name means "flash of lightning". Name it.

Answer- Eclair

