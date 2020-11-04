Amazon Quiz Answers For November 4: Here’s Your Chance To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Quiz is one of the exciting areas, where participants stand a chance to win bonus prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 4 is available now to participate, where winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Quiz and the answers for November 4.

Amazon Quiz For November 4

There are a couple of factors to keep in mind before taking up the Amazon Quiz for November 4. Firstly, the quiz is scheduled to go on from 8 AM to 12 PM, giving players a limited time slot to play and win prizes. Secondly, you can play the quiz only on the Amazon app, and not on the web version. You will also need to have an Amazon account.

In case you don't have one, you can simply sign up and create a new account to play the Amazon Quiz for November 4. Here's how to find the Amazon Quiz on the app on your Android or iOS smartphone: Open the Amazon app > scroll down to find Amazon Quiz for November 3. Alternatively, you can also find the quiz under the Fun Zone in the Menu tab. You can start playing the game and stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 4

The Amazon Quiz asks five questions every day and answering them right gives you a chance to win bonus prizes. Like always, the quiz asks questions based on current affairs, sports, and some general knowledge. The questions and answers for the Amazon Quiz for November 4 are given below:

Carlos Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 aged 15 and has been dubbed by some as the patron saint of the internet, is from which country?

Answer: Italy

National Health Mission of India has recently launched 'Electronic _________ Intelligence Network (eVIN). Fill in the blank.

Answer: Vaccine

Who recently became the first football player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons?

Lionel Messi

This animal symbolizes which well-known constellation?

Answer: Ursa Major

On which material did Leonardo Da Vinci paint this masterpiece?

Answer: Wood

