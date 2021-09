Amazon Quiz Answers For September 2, 2021: Win Rs. 50,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is known for hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users to win enticing prizes, be it cash prizes in the form of Amazon Pay Balance or gadgets. In addition to the special quiz contests that are valid for a specific time, the online retailer also hosts daily quizzes.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is valid from 12 AM to 11:59 PM. Those who participate in the quiz should provide correct answers to all questions asked. Usually, there will be five questions that are based on general knowledge and current affairs.

As usual, today (September 2), Amazon India has hosted a daily quiz contest with five questions. You should provide correct answers to be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the prize. Keep in mind that you should answer each question in less than five seconds to increase your chances of winning the prize.

If you happen to enter the lucky draw, then you could be the fortunate winner to get Rs. 50,000 prize that will be credited to your account as Amazon Pay Balance. In today's quiz, there will be one participant who will be chosen as for the prize. So, get to know the answers from below and make sure to win the prize.

Question 1: Which Country's New Stealth Jet Has Been Dubbed "Checkmate"?

Answer: Russia

Question 2: Amrabad Tiger Reserve, India's Second-Largest Tiger Reserve, Is Located In Which State?

Answer: Telangana

Question 3: In July 2021, Sher Bahadur Deuba Was Sworn In As The Prime Minister Of Which Asian Country?

Answer: Nepal

Question 4: Which Of These Animals Were Not The First Passengers Of This Ride?

Answer: Dog

Question 5: Which Asian Country That Is Home To The Tallest Indoor Waterfall Is Shown Here?

Answer: Singapore

That's it! These are the questions and answers for the today's Amazon quiz contest. Do check out the answers and participate in this quiz to try your luck at winning the prize of Rs. 50,000.

